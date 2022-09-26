Nagpur’s Divesh Ginnare from Vet College gets best NSS volunteer award from President Murmu

Advertisement

Nagpur: The volunteer of National Service Scheme (NSS) of Nagpur Veterinary College affiliated to Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU) Divesh Ginnare bagged National level best volunteer award.

In a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, he received the award at the hands of President of India Draupadi Murmu on Saturday. Divesh has become the first student in India from Veterinary Science course to bag the award. Nobody till now from this course has stood the best NSS volunteer in the country.

Divesh got this award for outstanding social service rendered under National Service Scheme (NSS). He immensely contributed to the society during COVID period. Previously, he was awarded with best NSS volunteer of Maharashtra state. Divesh hails from Indore, underwent hardships while rendering service to society especially during coronavirus pandemic. He stayed in Nagpur and kept working tirelessly for the social cause.

During coronavirus pandemic on one hand colleges were closed and on the other hand Divesh kept touring villages for the social work. Due to lockdown, common things like food, water were not available but he did not afraid of doing hardships. Instead of going home, he chose to render services to the needy.

Divesh expressed gratitude towards his Programme Officer. Divesh’s father Nandkishor Ginnare is a retired officer of Canara Bank. His mother Santosh is housewife. His younger brother Jayesh is studying in Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) while sister Nandini is doing engineering from Bharati Vidyapeeth, Pune.

Vice-Chancellor of MAFSU Dr Ashish Paturkar, Associate Dean of Nagpur Veterinary College Dr Somkuwar, College NSS Program Officer Dr Vaishali Banthia and NSS University Coordinator Dr Rajesh Limsay congratulated Divesh for his huge success.

