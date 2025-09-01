Nagpur’s Dhanashree wins gold in State Yoga competition

Nagpur: Dhanashree Lekurwale-Vadanere of Nagpur won a gold medal in State-level Yoga Competition that was organised at the Divisional Sports Complex, Garkheda Stadium, in collaboration with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Yogasana Sports Association, with technical support of Maharashtra Yogasana Sports Association and Brihan Maharashtra Yoga Parishad, Amravati.

As many as 208 competitors from 27 districts of the State participated in the competition. In the final round, Dhanashree won first position in the 28 to 35 years (women) category by scoring 36.51 points. She has now been selected for the National Yogasana Competition to be held in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh.

Dhanashree is a regular athlete at Yamuna Keshav Multipurpose Institute and Yoga Life Centre, Ratan Nagar. Dr Dhananjay Welukar, Dr Sambhaji Bhosale, Dr Anil Karwande, Dr Madhavi Mardikar, Dr Sharda Naidu, Dr Prema Lekurwale, Dr Prajakta Ladukar, Asawari Bhomle, office-bearers of Nagpur District Yogasana Sports Association congratulated her.