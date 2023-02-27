Nagpur’s businessman Amitabh Nigam given command of UP Professionals Congress

Nagpur/Raipur: In view of the general elections of 2024, the new state executive of Uttar Pradesh Professionals Congress was announced during the plenary session of Congress in Raipur late Sunday evening.

Amitabh Nigam, a prominent businessman and social worker of India and Nagpur, was nominated as the State President of Uttar Pradesh Professionals Congress through a release issued by the All India Congress Committee on Sunday. Rajni Singh from Badaun and Sapra, a prominent businessman from Noida, were nominated for the post of state vice-presidents.

In the 15-member state executive, the first Assembly candidate from Bareilly, Alka Singh, Ankit Singh, Reena Rao, Vaibhav Batta, Vinay Mishra, Navneet Sharma,. Mini Shikha, Arvind Soni, Dr. Saurabh Dwivedi, Danish Khan, Vinay Mittal, Waseem Zaidi, Harendra Kumar have been appointed as state convenors of various professional units.

Amitabh Nigam, on behalf of the entire newly appointed team, thanked National President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chairman of All India Professional Congress Shashi Tharoor, Deputy Chairman Salman Soz, Alim Zaveri, Uwais Ali Khan, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Brijlal Khabri, former Union Minister Pradeep Jain ‘Aditya’ and assured that he and his entire team will make every possible effort to fulfil the objectives of the party and by getting rid of the misrule of the BJP.The people of the state and the country will fulfil their responsibility towards making India a world leader in true sense, Nigam stated.

Nigam is receiving good wishes from thousands of friends and every section of the society on his appointment.

