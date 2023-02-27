4 Nagpur cyclists complete 1000km Brevet in 75 hours!

Nagpur: In yet another successful organization, Nagpur Randonneurs (NR) conducted a 1000km BRM recently. A total of 9 riders registered for the event.7 started the ride and 4 riders finished it within a stipulated time of 75 hrs. Among the finishers were Chandrakant Sharma, a senior citizen from Chhattarpur, Jeetendra Sing Parmar, Ramanprakash Naktode from Nagpur, and Yusuf Sheikh from Washim.

The riders proceeded from Zero Mile to Wardha and then Hyderabad via Butibori, Jamb, Pandharkawada, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Chegunta and returned to Nagpur. This is one of the toughest BRM routes where one has to fight elevation, winds, and scorching sun. The successful riders braved these odds and finished the ride in style.

Advertisement

The ride which continued for 4 days and 3 nights was ably conducted by NR Volunteers Jitesh Thakkar, Mangesh Pahade, Sameer Lohi, and Amol Ramteke.

The next BRM 400km ride is coming up on March 18. NR appealed to interested riders to participate in the event to test their endurance. The details of the ride are available on the Audax India website. NR office can be contacted for further information at 7756035130.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement