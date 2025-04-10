Nagpur’s Birdman Feeds Birds Daily for 22 Years — Watch Video

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an age where urban life often distances people from nature, one man in Nagpur has quietly dedicated over two decades to nurturing the city’s feathered friends.

Satpurush Wankhede, fondly known as the Birdman of Nagpur, has been feeding birds every single day for the past 22 years at the city’s iconic Ambazari Garden. Come rain or shine, Wankhede arrives at the park sharply at 7:30 am, carrying bags filled with grains and containers of water.

For the next three hours, he walks through the lush expanse of the garden, placing food and water at various spots. As if on cue, hundreds of birds flock to him — a living testament to the bond he has built with nature.

“Yeh mera roz ka kaam hai. In chidiyaon ka intezaar mujhe har din kheench laata hai yahaan,” says Wankhede with a humble smile. (This is my daily duty. These birds wait for me — that’s what draws me here every day.)

Wankhede’s selfless routine has remained uninterrupted for over two decades. Locals and morning walkers at the garden often stop to greet him or watch in admiration as he goes about his quiet service. Many say that his presence is as much a part of Ambazari Garden as the trees and pathways.

In a world increasingly driven by speed and self-interest, Satpurush Wankhede’s unwavering dedication to feeding birds stands as a symbol of compassion, consistency, and harmony with nature.

A small act, repeated daily, has turned into a legacy of kindness.

