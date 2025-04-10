Couple Arrested for Running Sex Racket from Flat in Nagpur; Woman Rescued

Advertisement



Nagpur: A couple allegedly involved in operating a sex racket from a residential apartment in the city was arrested on Wednesday by Nandanvan Police. The raid, conducted at a flat in Vishakha Apartment near Kharbi Chowk, led to the rescue of a woman who was reportedly being forced into prostitution.

The accused have been identified as Govind Komal Bhargav (32) and his wife, Pooja alias Janhavi Bhargav. The couple previously resided at Flat No. 102, Vishakha Apartment, Kharbi Chowk, but had recently moved to Flat No. 003, Gate No. 2, Building No. 337 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, opposite Symbiosis College, Wathoda.

According to police officials, the couple lured the victim with promises of lucrative financial returns and later coerced her into the sex trade for their own monetary benefit. They allegedly used their private residence as a venue for these illegal activities.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from Nandanvan Police conducted a raid at the premises and rescued the woman. Materials worth ₹39,144 were seized during the operation.

A case has been registered under Sections 143(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 4, 5, and 7 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal, Joint CP Nisar Tamboli, Additional CP (Crime) Sanjay Patil, DCP (Crime) Rahul Makanikar, and ACP (Crime) Abhijeet Patil.

The raid team was led by PI Kavita Isarkar and included Prakash Mathankar, Laxman Chaure, Ajay Paunikar, Nitin Vasane, Sameer Shaikh, Kunal Masram, Lata Gawai, and driver Kamlesh Kshirsagar.

