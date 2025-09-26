Nagpur’s Arushi Dixit Shines in LLM, Credits Success to Family and Professors

Nagpur : Proving that dedication and hard work are the true pillars of success, Nagpur’s Arushi Dixit has secured a place on the university merit list in the 2024–25 academic session of her LLM (Criminal Law) program. A student of Central India College of Law under Nagpur University, her achievement has brought immense pride to both her family and her college.

Arushi is the daughter of District and Sessions Judge Anurag Dixit, and she credits her family for always encouraging her academic journey. She expressed gratitude to her father, mother, brother, and also to her mentors—Professor S.M. Rajan and Professor Pallavi Bhave—for their constant guidance and support.

Speaking about her success, Arushi said, “This achievement is the result of consistent effort, sincerity, and a deep interest in my subject. My family has always been my source of inspiration, while my professors guided me at every step. They are the real reason behind this success.”

At Central India College of Law, her achievement was celebrated with great enthusiasm. Teachers and fellow students showered her with appreciation, with faculty members expressing confidence that Arushi will contribute positively to society through her work in the legal field.

Her accomplishment has not only inspired students across Nagpur University’s Department of Law but has also reinforced the tradition of nurturing meritorious talent in the field of legal education.