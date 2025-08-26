Nagpur’s Anushka Fuke conferred with Maharashtra Kirti Puraskar 2025

Nagpur: Young author Anushka Fuke has brought pride to Nagpur after being conferred with the prestigious Maharashtra Kirti Puraskar by the Anandi Universe Foundation in Pune for her outstanding literary contribution.

The award acknowledges her debut work, “Pearls of Wisdom – A Dialogue with My Grandma”, a book that goes beyond a simple conversation with her grandmother to offer young readers valuable life lessons on time management, resilience, decision-making, and overcoming challenges.

Published last year, the book beautifully underscores the timeless role of grandparents in shaping young minds through discipline, values, and emotional guidance.

At just her age, Anushka has carved a niche as one of the youngest voices in contemporary literature. Her interests stretch beyond storytelling, she writes passionately on climate change, organ donation, and sustainable living, with her articles regularly featured in leading newspapers and magazines.

With this recognition, Anushka Fuke has emerged as a promising young literary voice who blends tradition, wisdom, and modern concerns in her work.