Nagpur’s Alfiya Pathan stuns former world champ to clinch gold

Alfiya proved too strong for the reigning Asian champion Kungeibayeva as she completely dominated the bout which eventually ended as a one-sided affair with unanimous decision in Alfiya’s favour. The experienced Kazakh boxer looked clueless against the young Indian, who demonstrated remarkable skills.

“It’s an amazing feeling to win a gold medal, especially against the World Championships medallist,” an elated Alfiya said after winning the gold medal. Alfiya received a prize money of USD 700 for her gold medal-winning feat. With the addition of two gold (the other by defending Youth World champion Gitika)and as many silver medals (Kalaivani Srinivasan and Jamuna Boro) on the final day, the Indian contingent also concluded their campaign with 14 medals, including 10 bronze, in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

Indian women boxers secured two gold, two silver and six bronze medals in the tournament which witnessed top players in action from strong boxing countries such as India, Uzbekistan, hosts Kazakhstan, Cuba, China and Mongolia. Jyoti Gulia (52kg), Sakshi (54kg), Sonia Lather (57kg), Neema (63kg), Lalita (70kg) and Babita Bisht (81kg) were the six bronze medallists in the women’s category. Indian men — Kuldeep Kumar (48kg), Ananta Chopade (54kg), Sachin (57kg) and Jugnoo (92kg) won four bronze medals. A 33-member Indian contingent took part in the tournament with two teams in the women’s section.

