Amravati killing: UAPA invoked against six accused, NIA takes over probe

The Union Home Ministry on Saturday asked the central agency to look into “involvement of organisations and international linkages” in the killing of Kolhe, a 54-year-old pharmacist, on June 21. Similar charges have been added in the case taken up by NIA in the June 28 killing of a 47-year-old tailor by extremists in Rajasthan’s Udaipur city. The six people were taken into custody by Maharashtra police in Amravati on Saturday and are being interrogated jointly by NIA, police and central intelligence agencies. On Sunday, a local court sent Irfan to police custody till July 7.

Kolhe was murdered while he was on his way home. The assailants, who intercepted him near New Main High School, slit his throat with a knife and fled without taking any valuables or his mobile phone.

Kolhe may have been murdered for posting messages on social media in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed, investigators said.

“The incident was an act of larger conspiracy of a group of accused persons and others who have conspired among themselves to strike terror amongst a section of people of India and with their assertions attempted to promote enmity on the grounds of religion and thereby commit a terrorist act,” NIA has said in its FIR.

