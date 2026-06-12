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Nagpur: International boxer and national champion Alfiya Pathan has once again brought pride to Nagpur by securing a place in the Indian squad for the prestigious World Boxing Cup, scheduled to be held in Guiyang, China, from June 15 to 21.

Competing in the 80+ kg category, Alfiya will be among India’s top boxers vying for honours at one of the most significant events on the international boxing calendar. Organised by World Boxing, the Stage 2 tournament will feature 333 boxers from 44 countries competing across 20 weight categories in men’s and women’s divisions.

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The championship is expected to witness participation from several Olympic, world and continental medallists, making it a crucial platform for athletes to earn valuable ranking points ahead of major international competitions. The tournament also serves as an important preparatory event for the World Boxing Cup Finals scheduled later this year in Tashkent.

Expressing her excitement over the selection, Alfiya said representing India on the global stage remains a matter of immense pride and responsibility.

“Every opportunity to wear the Indian colours is special. I am grateful for the trust shown in me and determined to give my best. My goal is to perform at my highest level, make the country proud and continue improving with every bout,” she said.

The Nagpur pugilist heads into the tournament with renewed confidence after winning a silver medal at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship held in Mongolia earlier this year. While the podium finish boosted her confidence, it has also fuelled her desire to climb one step higher.

“The silver medal in Mongolia was encouraging, but it also reminded me that there is still unfinished business. My focus now is on turning that silver into gold. The experience of competing against world-class opponents has strengthened me both technically and mentally,” she added.

Alfiya trains under the guidance of her childhood coach Ganesh Purohit, along with coaches Girish Pawar and Manoj Kumar. The Indian men’s and women’s teams are scheduled to depart for China on June 13.

Several dignitaries and sports administrators, including Raksha Khadse, Pravin Datke, Dr Piyush Ambulkar, officials of the Maharashtra Boxing Association, and the Nagpur District Boxing Association, have congratulated Alfiya and extended their best wishes for the tournament.

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