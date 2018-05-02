Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jul 8th, 2020

    Nagpur’s Alexis Hospital faces action as inadequate doc conducts test

    Nagpur: Alexis Hospital on Wednesday faced stern action at the hands of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) committee after a non-eligible doctor allegedly conducted the critical test posing threat to the patients life.

    The PCPNDT committee who conducted the inspection on Wednesday reportedly seized seven machines from the hospital including sonography and echo besides the hospital records.

    During the inspection PCPNDT committee acknowledged both complainant and hospitals authorities’ statements. Further action will only be directed after the reports of seized machinery.

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, the hospital administration said that this was the routine inspection following the raised allegation and denied hospital’s role in any sort of irregularity.

