Nagpur’s Akshara selected for PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha in Delhi

Nagpur: In a proud moment for Nagpur, Akshara Itankar, a Class X student of MKH Sancheti Public School & Junior College, Wardha Road, has been selected to participate in the prestigious Pariksha Pe Charcha event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. Akshara is one of only 100 students from across the country and one of just four from Maharashtra to earn this rare opportunity.

Akshara’s journey to the event involved a rigorous selection process overseen by the Ministry of Education. Students were required to record and submit videos of themselves asking insightful questions to the Prime Minister, a task undertaken by tens of thousands of students nationwide. Akshara’s question stood out, earning her the coveted chance to engage in a live interaction with PM Modi.

Speaking about the experience, Akshara shared, “We uploaded the video on January 18, but I didn’t expect anything to come of it. In fact, I had almost forgotten about it until the news arrived.”

The breakthrough came on the evening of January 23, when Bindu Joseph, the Principal of Akshara’s school, received a call from the State Education Department informing her about the selection. Overjoyed, she immediately relayed the news to Akshara’s mother.

Recalling the moment, Akshara said, “I couldn’t believe it at first. I was overjoyed beyond words. This is a dream come true.”

Principal Bindu Joseph praised Akshara’s achievement, calling it a moment of pride not just for the school but also for Nagpur. “To be selected for an event of such national importance reflects Akshara’s talent and hard work,” she said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Prime Minister Modi interacts with students, addressing their concerns and offering guidance on exams and education. Akshara’s participation will undoubtedly inspire many young minds in Nagpur and beyond.

Rohini Kumbhar, District Education Officer, felicitated Akshara on Friday saying, “She has brought immense shine and pride to the entire Nagpur division.” Now Akshara, along with a school teacher, has been invited by the Ministry of Education to stay as their guest from January 25-29, during which the interaction with the PM will also happen.

Akshara has hosted podcasts on social media as part of a book review event and is comfortable with public speaking. She also created content for social media and is now looking forward to asking questions to the Prime Minister in person.