KKM: Jambhulkar, Lokhande, Tambe Ahmed storm into carom quarter-finals

Nagpur: Top seed Nilesh Jambhulkar, second seed Nikhil Lokhande, third seed Guru Tambe and fourth seed Irshad Ahmed stormed into quarter-finals of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav’s carrom tournament underway at Khadaan Hall in Nagpur.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid a visit to the venue on Friday. He played for a while and wished the players good luck. Ex-MLA Vikas Kumbhare, Bapat, Nagesh Sahare, Adv Sanjay Balpande, Naval Meshram, Iqbal Mohammad, Chaman Prajapati, Ramakant Gupta, Ashok Nayak, Chandan Prajapati, Vishal Gaur, Sarla Nayak and Malta Batho were among those prominently present.

RCA’s Jambhulkar defeated Diamond Club’s Farooq Shaikh 25-0, 25- 24; Lokhande of VBS blanked Akola’s Mohd Asif 25-0, 25-0; Om Club’ Tambe defeated Janata Club’s Noel Luis 25-9, 24-17 and Rai Club’s Ahmed pipped Rakesh Barse 21- 20, 21-15.

Ankit, Vipin win Karate golds

Ankit Gaikwad and Vipin Shrivastava bagged gold medals in KKM’s karate event in progress at Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur.

In the boys above 21 years age group, Ankit defeated Mahesh Kamble in 70-74 weight category final. Kunal Sharma took bronze. In the 58- 62 kg of the same age group, Vipin won the title while Sushil Rawle and Bharat Thakre finished second and third.

In the 74+ kg weight, Atharva Shripadwar took home gold. Aaditya Dangre and Aslam Riyas pocketed silver and bronze respectively.

Twin crowns for DKM

Dharampeth Krida Mandal (DKM) boys and girls emerged winners in the KKM basketball event. In an interesting final, DKM girls managed to beat Nutan Bharat Yuwak Sangh (NBYS) 55-44. Shivaji Nagar Gymkhana eves finished third beating NASA 42-31.

The boys’ final was even more thrilling as DKM pipped NBYS 68-64. Hanuman Nagar Krida Mandal took the third spot registering facile 52-27 win over NASA.