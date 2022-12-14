Nagpur’s Addl CP Reddy is posted as Amravati Commissioner of Police

Nagpur: Navinchandra Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Nagpur has been appointed as Commissioner of Police (CP) of Amravati city. He will replace Dr Aarti Singh who is shifted to Mumbai Police Commissionerate as Addl CP Armed Police Force.

Reddy was transferred to Nagpur as Addl CP North Region in September 2020. After taking reins of the Crime Branch of Nagpur Police, Reddy launched a crackdown against drug-peddlers, hawala traders and cricket bookies. He was known for detection of serious crimes. The transfer orders were issued by the State Home Department on Tuesday.

