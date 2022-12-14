Dr. Ashish Deshmukh participates in General Assembly of IWbF 2022 in Taiwan

Nagpur: Dr. Ashish Deshmukh, President of Woodball Association of India and Vice-President of the Asian Woodball Association since 2011, took part in the General Assembly of International Woodball Federation (IWbF) at Taipei City, Taiwan, from December 11to 14.

Dr. Ashish Deshmukh has been instrumental in developing the Woodball game in all sports institutes and colleges including urban and rural areas in India. He took initiative for setting up the International Woodball Federation agenda for the promotion and development of the sport of Woodball at all levels in India. He has also represented India in the World Woodball Championship at Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia.

Due to his tireless and wholehearted efforts since several decades woodball game has got glory to know in India as well as woodball sport has been registered officially as a six-week certification course at Indira Gandhi Technology and Medical Science University in Ziro district of Arunachal Pradesh as well as included in national schools’ game and all India inter-university game. Lots of youths are well qualified players presenting states at National Level. He is also commanding the post of working president of MiniGolf Federation of India from 2014.

Jessica Hong, Secretary, International Woodball Federation invited Dr. Ashish Deshmukh as a representative from India to join IWbF General Assembly 2022 on December 12 to discuss and implement the important issues like review of financial reports including sanction fee and membership subscription, the international Woodball events in 2023, the hosting of the 3rd IWbF Beach Woodball World Cup 2023, the hosting date of the World Cup Woodball Championship 2024, and the hosting of the IWbF University Woodball Championship 2024 etc.

Dr. Ashish Deshmukh visited various places there in the interest of the International Woodball Federation Championship agenda. The International Woodball Federation Treasurer Dr. Pravin Manwatkar also accompanied him.

