Nagpur’s 22,33,866 voters to vote in next NMC elections

Final voters’ list published by NMC. Ward-51 has highest voters 52,611 and lowest in Ward-3 with 34,010 voters

Nagpur: The final voters’ list for the ensuing elections to Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) was published on Thursday. As per the list, 52 wards in the city have total 22,33,866 voters. The final voters’ list was to be published on July 9, but the publication was deferred to July 16, and later on to July 21.

After the draft voters’ list was published, NMC received total 519 objections. Accordingly, NMC conducted hearings and disposed of the objections with appropriate decisions. After that, the final list was published on Thursday.

As per the ward-wise list released by NMC on Thursday, Ward No 51 has 52,611 — the highest number of voters. It is followed by Ward No 50, which has 50,029 voters. As per the notification published by NMC on May 13, 2022, Prabhag No 51 covered several areas including Srihari Nagar, Adhyapak Nagar, Janaki Nagar, Amar Nagar, Vitthal Nagar, Manewada, Shesh Nagar, Gita Nagar, Shahu Nagar, Srikrishna Nagar, Abhay Nagar, Chandrika Nagar, Omkar Nagar, Lovekush Nagar, Winkar Colony, Swaraj Nagar, Gajanan Nagar,Vaishnavmata Nagar, Bhole Nagar.

Prabhag No 50 included Indra Nagar, Swagat Nagar, Shri Mahalakshmi Nagar Sai Nagar, Narsala, New Narsala, Ganeshdham, Hudkeshwar Chandrakiran Nagar, Santoshi Nagar, Dube Nagar, Saraswati Nagar, Ingole Nagar, Shyam Nagar, Pipla Fata, Sambhaji Nagar, Sudarshan Nagar, Sawarbandhe Layout, and Nilkanth Nagar.

As per the list, the lowest number of voters are in Prabhag No 3 — 34,010. This ward includes Hamid Nagar, Pravesh Nagar, Wanjari Layout, Yashodhara Nagar, Yogi Arvind Nagar, Sagam Nagar,Vandevi Nagar,Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Vitabhatti premises, Pawan Nagar, Nawaj Nagar, Shiv Shakti Nagar, Santosh Nagar, Nijamuddin Colony, Sangharsh Nagar, Mehbub Nagar, Pande Ki Basti.

It is followed by Prabhag No 7 with 34,170 voters. This ward includes Janki Nagar, Dipti Singal, Chikhli Layout, Minimata Nagar, Surya Nagar, Jalaram Nagar, part of Kalamna Market, Mirchi Bazar premises, Industrial area, H B Town Colony.

Now that the final voters’ list has been published, all eyes are on the dates of election. Following the Supreme Court verdict, way has been paved for OBC reservation. In the wake of this, 35 of total 156 seats are likely to be reserved for OBCs. However, till the final word is out officially, aspirants in various parties are keeping their fingers crossed.

