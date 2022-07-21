Nagpur Save the date “September 2” its T20I series between India and Australia

Advertisement

India National Cricket Team are all set to play a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series against South Africa National Cricket Team ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Also, the Men In Blue will play a three-match T20I series against the Australia National Cricket Team ahead of the marquee tournament.

The three-match T20I series between India and Australia will begin on September 20 in Mohali. The second and third games of the series will be played in Nagpur on September 2 and in Hyderabad on September 25.

Advertisement

The three-match T20I series between India and South Africa will be played on September 28, October 1 and October 3 in Trivandrum, Guwahati and Indore, as per a PTI report.

Also, the three-match ODI series will be played in Ranchi on October 6, Lucknow on October 9 and Delhi on October 11. India’s second-string team will be seen in action in the ODIs as World Cup-bound players are likely to leave for Australia for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

“As our secretary, Jay Shah had said recently, we will have two national teams of equal strength available. So the three ODIs will be played at a time when the national team leaves for the World T20,” a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“The ODI as per rotation was to come to Kolkata but it was during the time of Durga Puja and CAB won’t be able to organize the police deployment during festival time. Hence one match has been allocated to Delhi,” a BCCI source added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement