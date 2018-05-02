Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Mon, Jun 17th, 2019

Nagpurian’s can now go on a “Minication” with GoAir fares starting at Rs1,799 onward

Nagpur: Life is stressful – work, traffic, targets, meetings, deadlines, crisis et al. Take a quick short break and FlySmart with your loved ones. When it comes to family vacations, sometimes short and sweet weekend getaways are the best way to go. Welcome Minications. Nagpurresidentscan now go on a Minication with GoAir fares starting from as low as Rs1799 onward. To avail FlySmart fares, the booking period is June 18th – 23rd, 2019 and the travel period is July 1st – September 30th, 2019. Customers can get additional 10% by using Promo Code GOAIR10 onwww.goair.in or the GoAir Mobile App.

The urban dictionary has defined Minication as “a very small vacation”, typically lasting less than a week and mostly around holidays in the middle of a week or during weekends. Minication from Nagpur is available for Bengaluru sector.

GoAir Spokesperson said: “India is changing and the way we look at vacations is also changing fast. Our internal research shows that there is an increasing propensity to take smaller breaks and fly out to explore newer places and indulge in activities that were otherwise the domain of big-large once-a-year family vacations. Today, people look forward to multiple vacations in a year and that too within their overall budgets. GoAir is happy to present Minication fares that will enable Nagpurresidents to FlySmart and have a nice time.”

GoAir flies to 24 domestic destinations includingAhmedabad, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi and Srinagar, and 4 international destinations, including Phuket, Malé, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

• Make most of your long weekends with #GoAir #Minications
• Booking period June 18th – 23rd, 2019
• Travel period July 1st – September 30th, 2019
• Use Promo Code GOAIR10 for extra 10% off on GoAir Mobile App

