Nagpurians stay back at home as inadequate traffic management will disrupt your movement outside!!

Nagpur: So while VIP arrangements are being made for our elected representatives in the city by Nagpur Police and Nagpur Administration, Nagpurians you can do your part too, in assisting them! You can ‘stop going out’ to help inadequate arrangements made by authorities in Nagpur.

With the Winter Session in Nagpur, authorities here made sure all the necessary measures required to make a ‘conceit’ environment for our humdinger leaders, as per protocols obviously! However, these efforts are proving a bit tough for citizens as they are subjected to traffic snarls in the city. Nagpur Traffic Police will back on the fact that they have issued ‘notification’ stating that the streets will be busier given the morchas, so you should opt for alternate routes.

Notably, at last 70 morchas are expected to be taken out by various political and social organisations during the two-week winter session. A total of 20 dharnas or sit-in protests and hunger strikes have also been allowed by the police. The protest marches have been blocked at various points and the traffic movements on their routes have been diverted.

However, inadequate measures are creating a tough time for Nagpurians on the road. Traffic is moving at snail’s speed from LIC Square to Sitabuldi Square. Owing to the same, long queues of motorists were seen on roads. Locals have also complained due to constant honking in the vicinity.

Thus, to save your precious time, you could avoid going out and instead stay back at home and enjoy some family time as anyway the inadequate traffic management will disrupt your movement outside!!

