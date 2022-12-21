Industrialist Rohit Agrawal’s mother Ratnidevi passes away at 86 in Nagpur

Nagpur: Ratnidevi Satyanarayan Agrawal, mother of renowned steel industrialist Rohit Agrawal passed away here, on Wednesday. She was 86 years old.

Ratnidevi was mother of Rohit Agrawal of M/s Rohit Steels, she left for heavenly abode peacefully, this morning.

Funeral cortege shall proceed to Mokshdham ghat on Wednesday at 5:00 pm from Agrawal residence at 163, Satyam, Ramdaspeth, Nagpur

The Steel & Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha has extended their condolences to Rohit Agrawal’s family at this difficult hour.