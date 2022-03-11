Nagpurians face mosquito music, spend sleepless nights as swarms invade city

Nagpur: With summer set in, Nagpurians are facing a kind of music and spending sleepless nights. The buzzing music of swarms of mosquitoes that have invaded Orange City. The summer heat is conducive to the tiny but deadly insect. The city is suffering in itchy misery.

All remedial devices – repellants and sprays – of branded companies are making a brisk sale. Hospitals and clinics too have been swarmed, not by mosquitoes but by patients with different fevers. Virtually no place has been left infested by the disease-breeding species turning the scenario grim.

With this awful situation, the risk of getting infected with dreaded diseases — malaria, dengue, chikungunya — has increased manifold and the hapless citizens are looking to the babus of Nagpur Municipal Corporation and Health Department of State Government for a relief.

Despite yearly outbreaks of Dengue, Malaria, and Chikungunya, people at large have a careless attitude towards this menace. People expect NMC, particularly health authorities, to deal with the problem. Aedes Aegypti, the vector which transmits Dengue viruses to human beings, is a highly domesticated mosquito.

It has certain characteristics which makes them difficult to control, leave aside elimination. Unlike anopheles, the Malaria mosquito, which feeds primarily during night hours, Aedes bite during day time and thereby makes our barrier systems like mosquito net, and repellents redundant.