Civil-Military coordination meeting held at Pulgaon Military Station

Nagpur: A meeting was held between the Station Commander, Pulgaon and the Member of Parliament, (Wardha) Ramdas Tadas & other people’s representatives in the Office of Station Commander, Pulgaon on Thursday, March 10.

The salient points with reference to implementation of Works of Defence Act 1903 in Pulgaon Military Station were discussed. The people’s representatives were briefed on its implementation and restrictions thereon.

The public representatives were urged to disseminate to local citizens the importance of proper implementation and adherence to the safety distances from the Ammunition Depot, as laid down under the Works of Defence Act, said a press release issued by Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh, Defence PRO, Nagpur.