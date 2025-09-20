Nagpur: Youth Stabbed to Death in Saoner Over Love Affair, Five Arrested

Nagpur: A shocking incident took place in Saoner, Nagpur, on Friday night when a young man was brutally stabbed to death, allegedly due to a love triangle. Police acted swiftly and arrested five suspects in connection with the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Karansingh. The incident occurred around 9:15 pm near Gurudwara Siddi Nag Mandir, along the Saoner–Nagpur road. According to reports, Karansingh was with a female friend when a group of five to six men stopped them. During the confrontation, one of the assailants stabbed him in the abdomen. The attackers then fled the scene, leaving Karansingh severely injured and bleeding.

Police reached the spot immediately and rushed the victim to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Gold Rate 19 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,600 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,29,600/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Saoner Police later detained five suspects, including Rameshwar Pratham (30, cleaner) and Rameshrao Malgawam (driver). Investigations revealed that the accused were known to both the victim and his female companion.

A murder case has been registered, and police are conducting detailed investigations, including interrogations of the accused and reviewing CCTV footage. Authorities indicated that the number of accused involved may rise as the inquiry progresses.