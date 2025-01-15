Nagpur: Youth Brutally Murdered in Dhantoli’s Takiya Basti

Advertisement













Nagpur: A shocking case of murder has emerged from Nagpur’s Dhantoli police jurisdiction, specifically in the Takiya Basti area, leaving the locality in a state of panic. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Lucky Raju Tapan. Reports suggest the involvement of his former friend Kunal Raut, Kunal’s wife, brother-in-law, and another individual in the gruesome incident.

Sources indicate that Lucky and Kunal were old friends who often spent time together and participated in local rituals. However, Lucky’s unruly behavior, including frequent arguments and creating disturbances, had become a source of tension in the area. These habits reportedly led to multiple disputes between the two friends over time.

Last night, a heated argument between Lucky and Kunal escalated, culminating in a violent attack. Kunal, his wife, brother-in-law, and another accomplice allegedly assaulted Lucky with sharp weapons, inflicting multiple injuries to his abdomen and other parts of his body. The attack proved fatal, with Lucky succumbing to his injuries on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Dhantoli police rushed to the scene and took custody of the body, which has been sent for postmortem. A case of murder has been registered, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused.