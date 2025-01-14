Graveyard of Tigers: Nagzira-Navegaon Under Scrutiny as Three Tigers Die in 15 Days

Advertisement













Gondia: The lush and majestic Nagzira-Navegaon Tiger Reserve, once a symbol of pride for its robust tiger population, now finds itself mired in controversy. Within the past 15 days, the region has witnessed the deaths of three tigers, raising serious questions about the forest department’s approach to wildlife conservation and protection.

Tiger Carcass Found in Kohka-Bhanpur Forest Area

On Tuesday, January 14, a tiger carcass was discovered in the Kohka-Bhanpur forest area of Dasgaon Beat, compartment number 1020, just a few kilometers from Gondia city. The dead tiger was reported by Jagdish Lilhare, the sarpanch of Nilagondi village, who informed forest guard Santosh Srivastava. The information was relayed to senior forest officials, prompting a visit by the Deputy Conservator of Forests, Divisional Forest Officer, Assistant Conservator, honorary wildlife wardens, veterinary officers, and the local tehsildar.

The deceased tiger was identified as a 20-month-old cub of Tigress T-14. Though the site of the carcass lies outside the buffer zone of the Navegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve, it is part of a crucial tiger corridor.

Natural Death or Something More Sinister?

As per national guidelines, a postmortem examination was conducted on the tiger, and its viscera have been sent for laboratory analysis. Preliminary findings suggest that the cub might have died due to natural causes, illness, or severe cold leading to infection. However, the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report is received.

This death follows two other recent incidents. Last week, poachers electrocuted and dismembered a tiger in the Lendezhari area of Tumsar forest range, Bhandara district, using live electric wires. Another tiger carcass was found in the Jhanjheria forest. Together with this latest incident in Kohka-Bhanpur, the deaths of three tigers in just 15 days have cast a shadow over the forest department’s management practices.

Concerns Over Wildlife Protection

The repeated tiger deaths have sparked criticism and concerns among conservationists and the public alike. Wildlife corridors in this region are vital for the movement and safety of tigers, yet the recent incidents highlight vulnerabilities in their protection. These developments urge immediate and thorough scrutiny of the forest department’s functioning to ensure that the region, which was once a haven for tigers, does not become their graveyard.

