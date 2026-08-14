Nagpur YMCA Land Case: HC Stays NMC Action Against Swagat Lawn

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Nagpur: The Bombay High Court’s Nagpur Bench has granted interim relief in the dispute involving swagat Lawn and Hiramal Restaurant operating on YMCA premises, directing the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) not to take any coercive or punitive action against the establishments until August 19, 2026.

The order provides temporary relief to the concerned parties as the court considers how the matter should proceed in light of an already pending public interest litigation concerning the same subject.

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Case to be placed before the bench hearing PIL No. 90/2025

The Nagpur Bench observed that the dispute is connected with Public Interest Litigation (PIL) No. 90/2025, which is already being heard by another bench. The court considered it appropriate that the present matter should also be placed before the same bench to avoid the possibility of conflicting or inconsistent orders in cases arising from the same controversy.

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The matter was heard on August 14, 2026, by a division bench comprising Justice Anil S. Kilor and Justice Rajnish R. Vyas.

Advocate Shyam Dewani, assisted by Advocate Sahil Dewani, represented swagat Lawn and Hiramal Restaurant, while Advocate J.B. Kasat appeared for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

NMC notice followed directions in public interest litigation

According to the court’s order, the disputed notice issued by the civic body was connected to directions passed earlier by the High Court in PIL No. 90/2025.

Considering this connection, the court held that the matter should appropriately be dealt with by the bench already hearing the related PIL. The arrangement is intended to ensure consistency in judicial orders concerning the same dispute.

NMC barred from coercive action till August 19

As part of the interim arrangement, the High Court directed that the NMC shall not take any coercive action against swagatLawn and Hiramal Restaurant in connection with the disputed premises until August 19, 2026.

The temporary protection means that the proposed municipal action will remain on hold during this period.

The court is expected to consider the matter further on August 19, when the next legal course could become clearer.

Application before Registrar (Judicial)

The court also permitted the petitioners to take the necessary steps before the Registrar (Judicial) during the interim period so that the matter can be placed before the bench hearing the connected public interest litigation.

The direction is aimed at facilitating the administrative and judicial process required to place the matter before the appropriate bench.

NMC assures compliance with court order

During the hearing, NMC’s advocate J.B. Kasat assured the court that the High Court’s order would be communicated to the concerned municipal officials.

The court also directed that duly authenticated copies of the order be made available to the parties to facilitate compliance.

What happens next?

With the High Court’s interim order, the proposed action by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation against swagat Lawn and Hiramal Restaurant at the YMCA premises has been temporarily halted.

The immediate protection is valid until August 19, 2026. The next proceedings, including the possibility of the matter being placed before the bench hearing PIL No. 90/2025, will determine the future course of the dispute.

For now, the High Court’s order means that NMC cannot take coercive or punitive action against the concerned establishments until August 19.

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