Nagpur woman vows to revisit Pakistan, her “dream destination”

Advertisement





Nagpur: Even after being arrested for illegally crossing the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan, Sunita Jamgade, a 43-year-old former nurse from Nagpur, remains defiant. During interrogation on Thursday, she reportedly told investigators that she plans to visit Pakistan again after securing bail.

Police sources revealed that Sunita, who spent nine days across the border before being repatriated, appears emboldened rather than remorseful. Investigators say she has been altering her narrative repeatedly, raising suspicions that she may be trying to mislead the probe.

Described as adventurous and determined, Sunita previously travelled to Nepal and claimed she enjoyed foreign travel — but Pakistan, she told officials, had always been her “dream destination.”

Gold Rate 29 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver/Kg 98,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Sunita’s checkered past includes a variety of short-term jobs in Mumbai and Nagpur. After a failed attempt to break into the acting industry in Mumbai, she returned to her nursing career to support her son’s education. She also briefly worked with a real estate firm. Separated from her husband since 2014, Sunita joined a matrimonial platform in 2018, through which she met a gem and jewellery businessman from Wardhaman Nagar who introduced her to the jewellery trade.

Her aspirations took a dramatic turn when she began chatting with a Pakistani Instagram user, @Zulfi_Anshul, who expressed interest in collaborating with her on a jewellery business venture. According to officials, this online friendship became the catalyst for her audacious plan to enter Pakistan.

On May 14, Sunita successfully crossed into Pakistani territory via Hundermaan, a remote hamlet near Kargil. She told police she was seeking employment at a hospital there, hoping to earn enough money to return to Nagpur with her son. During the perilous journey, she relied heavily on Google Maps for navigation and hitchhiked between locations. With little money, she joined langars and sought free food services, and frequently requested internet hotspots to access information online.

Disturbingly, police said that her son, who accompanied her initially, was left behind cold, starving, and with a nosebleed — a grim detail that has raised further concerns about her mental state and motives.

In Kargil, she stayed in a hotel despite being unable to pay the bills, assuring the owners that she would soon find a job. Security agencies are still probing the nature of her contact with the Pakistani individual and whether any larger motive was involved in her border-crossing act.

Authorities are not ruling out the possibility that her statements are part of a deliberate attempt to obscure the real reason for her entry into Pakistan. Investigations are ongoing.

Jamgade was taken into custody before sunrise on Thursday after arriving by train from New Delhi. Judicial approval was granted shortly after midnight by Magistrate A U Mote, who allowed police to place her under CCTV surveillance at Pardi police station. She is in police remand until June 2 under charges that include violation of the Official Secrets Act.

Advertisement

Advertisement