Mystery Deepens in Nagpur Woman’s Pakistan Visit

Nagpur Woman Who Crossed into Pakistan Arrested Under Official Secrets Act: Mystery Deepens Over Her Intentions

Advertisement



Nagpur/New Delhi: A 43-year-old woman from Nagpur, Sunita Jamgade, who had illegally crossed the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) earlier this month, has been arrested by the Maharashtra Police under the Official Secrets Act. Authorities are now investigating possible espionage links, suspicious digital activity, and her connections with individuals in Pakistan.

Jamgade was repatriated by Pakistani authorities via the Attari-Wagah border on May 25 after she had been missing for nine days. Upon return, she was detained by Amritsar Police, and a Nagpur Police team later took her into custody. She was brought back to Nagpur late Wednesday night and formally arrested early Thursday morning after receiving court approval from Magistrate A.U. Mote, who issued the arrest order from his residence past midnight.

Arrest at New Delhi Railway Station

Gold Rate 29 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,000/- Gold 22 KT 88,400/- Silver/Kg 98,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Sunita Jamgade, a former nurse, was detained upon arrival at New Delhi Railway Station before dawn. She was placed under CCTV surveillance at the Pardi Police Station and has been remanded in police custody until June 2.

Suspicious Connections with Pakistani Nationals

Police suspect she had been in contact with individuals in Pakistan for several months. Investigators are specifically examining her relationship with two individuals identified as Zulfiqar and a pastor in Pakistan. Authorities are trying to determine whether she shared sensitive information with them and are treating the case as a potential breach of national security.

Left Son Behind to Cross LoC

According to police, Jamgade left Nagpur on May 4 with her 13-year-old son and traveled to Kargil. On May 14, she went to Hunderman village, located near the LoC—the last Indian settlement before the border. There, she reportedly left her son at a hotel and crossed into PoK. She remained untraceable until May 23, when Pakistani Rangers handed her back to Indian authorities.

Claims of Job Search and Desire to Return to Pakistan

During interrogation, Jamgade initially claimed she crossed the border to find employment in a hospital in Pakistan to earn money and return to Nagpur. However, police officials report that she has repeatedly changed her statements. She is now reportedly saying that she wishes to return to Pakistan after securing bail.

Formatted Phone, Suspicious App Discovered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5), Niketan Kadam, stated that Jamgade’s mobile phone was recovered, but it had been factory reset. A suspicious app was still installed on the device, prompting further concern. Forensic experts are now attempting to retrieve deleted data, and authorities are investigating whether spyware was installed on the device.

Ongoing Investigation into SIM Activity and Mental Health History

Investigators are also probing whether Jamgade had visited the Regional Mental Hospital on May 2, and are analyzing the activity of her SIM card before and during her disappearance. All angles, including psychological and digital, are under scrutiny.

The case continues to unfold as authorities work to determine whether this was a case of espionage, mental instability, or something else entirely.

Advertisement

Advertisement