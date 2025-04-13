Nagpur Woman Doctor Murdered at Home

Advertisement



Nagpur: A wave of panic swept through Nagpur’s Hudkeshwar area after the mysterious murder of Dr. Archana Anil Rahule (50), an assistant professor in the physiotherapy department at Government Medical College. Her blood-soaked body was found in her bedroom, with severe head injuries suggesting a brutal assault.

Dr. Archana lived alone in her residence at Ladikar Layout. Her husband, Dr. Anil Rahule, works at a hospital in Raipur, and their son is pursuing his third year of MBBS in Pune. On Saturday around 9:30 PM, Dr. Anil arrived in Nagpur after several days and found the main door open with a foul odor coming from inside. Upon entering, he discovered Archana lying dead in the bedroom, covered in blood. He immediately raised an alarm, drawing neighbors to the scene, and the police were informed.

Gold Rate 11 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 94,100/- Gold 22 KT 87,500/- Silver / Kg - 92,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Senior officers, including Hudkeshwar police station in-charge Dnyaneshwar Bhedodkar and DCP Rashmita Rao, reached the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest the murder occurred 2–3 days prior, as the body had begun decomposing. There were clear signs of head injuries caused by a heavy object.

The police have registered a case of murder and sent the body for post-mortem. They are investigating whether anything was stolen from the house, and robbery is one possible angle. However, no firm conclusions have been drawn yet.

Dr. Archana’s call records are being analyzed, and neighbors are being questioned, though no suspicious activity has been reported so far. Known to be quiet and focused on her work, Dr. Archana reportedly had limited interaction with neighbors.

The shocking incident has left the locality shaken, and police are probing the case from all angles.

Advertisement