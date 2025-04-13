By End of 2026, Farmers to Receive 12 Hours of Free Electricity – Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Electricity bills will decrease every year for the next five years in Maharashtra

Wardha: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today announced that by December 2026, 80% of the state’s farmers will receive 12 hours of free electricity throughout the year. He also stated that electricity bills for citizens across the state will reduce each year for the next five years. He made this announcement during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for several development projects in Arvi, Wardha district.

He further assured that water and electricity for farming would be made available through irrigation projects like the Upper Wardha Project and the Wadhwan-Pimpalkhuta project. Employment opportunities will be created by establishing an MIDC industrial hub on the Samruddhi Mahamarg node passing through the district.

CM Fadnavis inaugurated a new administrative building in Arvi and virtually launched development works worth ₹720 crore. The event was attended by Minister of State for Home (Rural) and Guardian Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, MP Amar Kale, MLAs Dadarao Keche, Sumit Wankhede, Sameer Kunawar, Rajesh Bakane, former MP Ramdas Tadas, District Collector Vanmathi C., and Zilla Parishad CEO Jitin Rahman.

He said the government has taken several initiatives for farmers’ welfare and has begun implementing them. Farmers had long demanded 12 hours of power supply for agriculture, and now the government is working to fulfill that promise. By December 2026, 80% of farmers will receive 12 hours of free power, 365 days a year. From 2025 to 2030, electricity bills for consumers in the state will be reduced annually. Moreover, households consuming up to 300 units of electricity, especially middle-class and low-income families, will receive free power under the solar energy scheme.

Various major development projects have been launched in Arvi constituency, which will boost the region’s progress. The government will fully support the implementation of irrigation projects like the Upper Wardha and Wadhwan-Pimpalkhuta lift irrigation schemes, ensuring abundant water and free electricity for agriculture. The Upper Wardha Project will generate 500 MW of electricity, and the Wadhwan-Pimpalkhuta scheme will also be approved soon.

Due to the Samruddhi Mahamarg, development in Wardha is accelerating. Upcoming projects like the Shaktipith Expressway starting from Wardha and the dry port at Sindi will turn the district into a logistics hub for Central India. The government will soon approve an MIDC at the Virul node along the Samruddhi Mahamarg, creating an ecosystem for industries and local employment. Maharashtra has signed MoUs worth ₹16.5 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum in Davos, of which ₹7 lakh crore is reserved for Vidarbha. Large-scale investments are expected in Wardha and other districts. Gadchiroli is emerging as a steel capital, and the state has offered special incentives for iron ore-based industries in Wardha, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Nagpur.

The Wainganga-Nalganga River Linking Project will benefit drought-prone areas across 10 districts in Vidarbha. Through this project, a new 550 km-long river will be created using 62 TMC overflow water from the Gosikhurd Dam. A provision of ₹1 lakh crore has been made for this project, and all necessary approvals are in place. Work is expected to begin by the end of this year or early next year.

Historic Moment for Wardha – Guardian Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar

Dr. Bhoyar remarked that CM Fadnavis inaugurated 11 major development works worth ₹720 crore across three talukas in Arvi constituency, marking a turning point for the district’s growth. He also mentioned that 476 government schools in the state are being transformed into model schools, with the first phase launching on April 14, 2025, on the occasion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. Three schools from Arvi are included in this initiative, which aims to bring positive change in the education sector.

MP Amar Kale, MLAs Sumit Wankhede and Dadarao Keche addressed the audience. District Collector Vanmathi C. gave the introduction, and Arvi Sub-Divisional Officer Vishwas Shirsat delivered the vote of thanks.

CM Inaugurates Administrative Building and 10 e-Groundbreaking Events

CM Fadnavis inaugurated the new administrative building in Arvi and conducted 10 virtual inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies, including:

Arvi Lift Irrigation Scheme

New building at Gandhi Vidyalaya, Arvi

Swimming pool in Arvi city

Internal road development in Arvi

Beautification of Sarangpuri Lake

100-bed hospital at Arvi Sub-District Hospital

Inauguration of PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme (Solar Village Neri Mirzapur, Arvi Taluka)

Roadworks in Karanja Taluka under MIDC HAM Phase-2

Launch of six official vehicles under the 100-day campaign

