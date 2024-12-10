Nagpur Witnesses Return of Winter Chill; Minimum Temperature Drops by 3.2 Degrees Celsius

Advertisement













Nagpur: After a brief disappearance, winter has made a comeback in Nagpur. The city recorded a significant drop in minimum temperature by 3.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, settling at 16.0°C. This sudden chill prompted residents to bring out sweaters and warm clothing in the evening. Meanwhile, the maximum daytime temperature was recorded at 30.2°C.

The recent weather shift is attributed to the impact of Cyclone Fenagl in South India, which has caused heavy rains and cloudy skies across Maharashtra.

In the last week of November, Nagpur experienced a sharp dip in minimum temperature to 12°C. However, earlier this month, temperatures had risen to as high as 20°C. The return of cooler weather now signals the arrival of a typical winter season in the region.