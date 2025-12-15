Nagpur Winter Session concludes; Budget Session from Feb 23

Advertisement

Nagpur: The week-long Winter Session of the Maharashtra State Legislature was prorogued on Sunday, with Speaker Rahul Narvekar announcing that the Budget Session will commence from February 23.

Addressing the House, Narvekar said the Legislative Assembly functioned for a total of 72 hours and 35 minutes during the session, averaging 10.22 hours of work per day. Only 10 minutes were lost due to disruptions. Of the 18 Bills introduced in the Lower House, 16 were passed.

Legislative Council performance

The Legislative Council functioned for 48 hours and 16 minutes over the week, with 40 minutes lost. The Upper House recorded an average daily working time of 6 hours and 53 minutes. Overall attendance stood at 88.68 per cent, while the average daily attendance was 75.47 per cent.

Seven sittings were held during the session. As many as 1,900 starred questions were tabled, of which 280 were admitted. Six ordinances were approved. Of the 472 attention motions listed, 97 were taken up and discussions were held on 25. Total 14 bills were passed in the session.

