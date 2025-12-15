Maharashtra Municipal Polls Imminent, Model Code Likely Soon

Advertisement

Nagpur: Political activity has intensified across Maharashtra as major developments unfold regarding elections to local self-governing bodies. The announcement of municipal corporation elections is expected at any moment, with parties in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and other key cities entering the final phase of preparations.

According to sources, the election schedule for all 29 municipal corporations in the state could be announced within the next two days. As a result, the Model Code of Conduct is likely to come into force anytime after December 15. Preparations by the Election Commission are said to be nearly complete, with final approvals on key decisions imminent.

There is a strong possibility that elections to all 29 municipal corporations will be conducted in a single phase. If implemented, this would trigger a statewide political contest simultaneously, prompting both ruling and opposition parties to step up their campaign efforts.

Earlier, it was speculated that elections to the Nagpur and Chandrapur municipal corporations might be deferred due to exceeding the 50 per cent reservation cap. However, fresh inputs suggest that polls for these two bodies, along with all other municipal corporations in the state, are now likely to be held together. The Election Commission is expected to take a comprehensive decision in this regard.

Meanwhile, polling for municipal corporations is likely to be held after January 12, with plans to declare results the very next day. Considering court directives, legal formalities and the limited timeframe, the Election Commission is reportedly working on a tightly coordinated schedule.

With the court-imposed deadline of January 31, 2026, the Election Commission has only about 50 to 52 days at its disposal. Consequently, election programmes for municipal corporations, district councils and panchayat samitis are expected to be announced in quick succession. Political temperatures across Maharashtra are set to rise sharply in the coming weeks.

