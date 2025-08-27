Nagpur Welcomes Ganpati Bappa with Drums, Devotees Flock to Ganesh Tekdi Temple

Nagpur: The city is buzzing with festive excitement! From early morning, devotees have been welcoming their beloved Ganpati Bappa with the rhythmic beats of drums and traditional music. The day of Ganpati’s arrival is always a moment of joy and celebration, and this year, Nagpur residents have doubled the enthusiasm.

Amid this festive atmosphere, a large crowd has gathered at Ganesh Tekdi Temple since morning. Recognized as one of the city’s ancient temples, the temple houses the self-manifested (Swayambhu) Ganpati idol, which preserves a 350-year-old historical legacy and remains the beloved deity of Nagpur residents.

For the ten-day Ganeshotsav, the temple premises have been adorned with beautiful lights and flower decorations, creating a mesmerizing sight for visitors. Devotees and tourists alike are flocking to the temple to experience the festive decor and the spiritual ambiance.

