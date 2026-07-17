3 Arrested for Viral Reel Targeting Police, Sent to Jail

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Nagpur: Three youths from Nagpur have been arrested for allegedly creating and circulating an Instagram reel that police say tarnished the image of the police department and promoted a message challenging law and order. The action was taken by the Tehsil Police, who produced the accused before a court, following which they were remanded to judicial custody.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahid Afzal Shakeel Khan (26), Mohammad Sahil Mohammad Shakeel Sheikh (24), and Rizwan Mohammad Aziz (28).

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Viral Reel Under Police Scanner

According to police officials, the trio had uploaded an Instagram reel nearly a year ago featuring the dialogue:

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“Police chowki ke hisaab se shehar baant rahe ho Sultan… Chowk chahe police ki ho, shehar ke commissioner to hum hi log hai.”

The video quickly gained traction on social media and was widely circulated. Police stated that the dialogue projected an image that undermined the authority of the police force and could encourage anti-social behaviour while creating a misleading impression among the public.

Investigation Launched

Taking serious note of the viral content, Tehsil Police initiated an investigation into the matter. During the probe, authorities concluded that the reel had the potential to disturb public order and negatively impact the image of the police department.

Based on the findings, a case was registered against the three accused under relevant legal provisions related to spreading objectionable content and defaming the police.

Accused Apologise Before Police

Following the police action, another video surfaced on social media showing the accused apologising before police officers. In the video, they are seen holding their ears, performing sit-ups, and expressing regret for creating and uploading the controversial reel.

The incident has sparked discussions on social media regarding the misuse of online platforms for gaining popularity at the cost of public institutions.

Further Investigation Underway

Tehsil Police have confirmed that further investigation into the case is in progress. Officials have also appealed to citizens, especially social media users, to exercise responsibility while creating online content and avoid posts that may violate the law or disrupt public order.

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