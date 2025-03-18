Nagpur violence: Who destroyed city’s age-old harmony? Peace is the ultimate casualty!!

Advertisement



Nagpur: A city long known for its peaceful coexistence found itself engulfed in chaos on March 17, as violence erupted over demands to remove Aurangzeb’s tomb. What began as a heated controversy quickly escalated into arson, vandalism, and brutal attacks on police personnel. Misinformation about the alleged burning of an effigy and a religious ‘chadar’ fueled tensions, leaving a trail of destruction across the city.

Several vehicles and houses bore the brunt of the rampage, while over 100 people were arrested and five FIRs registered. The unrest has raised a pressing question: Who is responsible for shattering Nagpur’s harmony?

Despite being a city that has historically remained resilient in the face of provocations, Nagpur’s social fabric was torn apart in a matter of hours. The incident has sparked deep concerns about the spread of divisive narratives and the forces working to disrupt communal peace.

As authorities work to restore order, one undeniable truth remains—peace was the ultimate casualty in this senseless violence.

Well-planned conspiracy: CM Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the violence that erupted in Nagpur “looks like a well-planned attack”. He said that rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt, as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in the winter capital of the state.

“In Nagpur, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal held protests. Rumours were spread that things containing religious content were burnt… It looks like a well-planned attack. No one has permission to take law and order into their hands,” Fadnavis said while addressing the Legislative Assembly.

Apprising about the injuries sustained by police personnel, he stated that attacks on police would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against those involved in violence. He said that three Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) sustained injuries, and one DCP was attacked with an axe.

“Three DCPs included in total 33 policemen injured. Of five injured civilians, three have been discharged, and one remains in the ICU,” Fadnavis said, adding, “11 police stations have issued prohibitory orders in Nagpur. Five separate FIRs have been registered in the matter.”

“We have got a trolley of stones from the violence spots – some specified houses and institutions were targeted. One DCP was attacked by an Axe. We will surely take action, and those who have taken law and order into their own hands will not be spared. Attack on police will not be tolerated,” he added.

Amid increasing tensions over Nagpur violence, Fadnavis attributed people’s anger against Aurangzeb to the Chhava movie and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

“The Chhava movie has ignited people’s anger against Aurangzeb, but still, everyone must keep Maharashtra peaceful. Law and order should be maintained. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Shinde backs Fadnavis:

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, claimed a “premeditated conspiracy… to target specific houses and establishments” and said ‘Chhava’, a new Hindi movie about the war between Chhatrapati Shivaji’s son, Sambhaji, and Aurangzeb’s Mughal forces, had “ignited people’s anger”.

Shinde – who was Chief Minister till a demotion following last year’s election – backed his boss, claiming a “pre- planned conspiracy to target people belonging to a specific community.”

“A patriotic Muslim will never support Aurangzeb,” he told reporters, “In Nagpur there were protests. Police mediated between two groups but then there were anti-social elements…”

Nagpur’s Lok Sabha MP, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, was more circumspect in his remarks, saying “certain rumours” had led to religious tension in the city. “The city is known for maintaining peace in such matters. I urge my brothers not to believe rumours… ” he said.

The BJP’s state unit chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also claimed a “conspiracy”.

Opposition corners Mahayuti Govt

While Shiv Sena leaders protested seeking the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, the opposition labelled the “riots a success of the government”. The opposition said that the situation in Maharashtra was worsening due to statements made by some ministers in the Mahayuti government. However, MLAs from the ruling alliance accused some people of glorifying Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “This was a conspiracy… executed under a well-thought-out political strategy by those who have issues with Maharashtra. This narrative, which originated in Delhi, was brought here and implemented… there is a clear backdrop of provocation.”

Neither Fadnavis nor Shinde referred specifically to the opposition in their comments, but Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske was rather more straightforward, declaring, “Opposition leaders in Maharashtra had been saying there will be riots. This looks like conspiracy of the opposition.”

Her colleague, Aaditya Thackeray, posted on X, “Law and order of the state has collapsed like never before. Nagpur, home city of Chief Minister and Home Minister, is facing this problem.”

Leader of Oppn blames Fadnavis:

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, Ambadas Danve, has blamed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his government for violence in Nagpur, and claimed the ruling BJP was trying to disrupt harmony in the state.

Nagpur is the hometown of CM Fadnavis. He is an MLA from the Nagpur South-West assembly seat. Danve in a video statement on Monday night said, “I am clearly stating that the Maharashtra government and state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home department portfolio, are behind the Nagpur violence.” The CM holds the home department portfolio but does not get to know about the possible eruption of violence in his native place, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

Nagpur CP’s version:

City Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal confirmed that the situation in the area had returned to normal. “The situation is peaceful now, we have imposed a curfew under the area of around 11 police stations. The situation is under control.”

He further stated, “We have taken more than 50 people into custody. Other than that, if people are being seen in CCTV’s and in social media posts of doing such acts of violence of damaging property and disturbing peace, then we are identifying them and catching them.”

The Commissioner also rejected allegations that the police had not responded adequately, stressing that officers were present from the beginning of the violence, which resulted in injuries to 33 policemen.

A curfew has been enforced in several parts of Nagpur under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) due to rising tensions. The curfew applies to the jurisdiction of police stations in Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Tehsil, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodharanagar, and Kapilnagar.

MVA is behind the violence, says Minister Sanjay Shirsat

On Nagpur violence, Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Shirsat says, “Maha Vikas Aghadi is behind the violence in Nagpur… Why is any Muslim not coming forward from the place where the grave is? Even Muslims don’t want the grave to be there… They (Opposition) are doing this to show that they stand with Muslims, but they don’t realise that even Muslims don’t want that…”

MLA Pravin Datke alleges police failure

Central Nagpur MLA Pravin Datke accused the city police of an intelligence failure, claiming they allowed a pre-planned attack on Hindu shops and vehicles during the March 17 violence in Mahal. He criticized the lack of police presence in a communally sensitive area, which, according to him, emboldened rioters to target Hindu-owned properties.

VHP was threatening to demolish Aurangzeb’s tomb like Babri Masjid

On March 16, the right-wing organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal demanded the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s tomb in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They allegedly threatened to demolish the structure in the same manner as the Babri Masjid if their demand was not met. In response, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an FIR against the Hindu organizations following complaints from the Muslim community.

Mudhojiraje Bhonsale

On the evening of March 17, clashes broke out between two groups in Nagpur, leading to stone pelting, vandalism, and damage to vehicles. The police intervened, bringing the situation under control, but a curfew was imposed to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Mudhojiraje Bhonsale has alleged that the violence was a pre-planned conspiracy, criticizing both the police and the government for failing to maintain law and order.

Sanjay Raut questions how violence occurred in RSS stronghold

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in Nagpur, which is considered the stronghold of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He questioned how such riots could occur in the city where the RSS headquarters is located and called for strict action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those responsible.

Union Government’s Response to the Violence

Amid the escalating tensions, the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs urged citizens to remain calm and not fall prey to rumors. He assured that the Maharashtra government and police are closely monitoring the situation and warned people against spreading false information on social media.

Congress leader Pawan Khera’s take on the unrest

Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed shock over the communal violence in Nagpur, a city with a 300-year history of peace. He blamed certain political forces for fueling unrest and urged people to maintain harmony. He also pointed out that Nagpur is the home turf of Devendra Fadnavis, questioning how such violence could take place under his watch.

Devendra Fadnavis orders FIR against VHP activists

In a significant move, Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against VHP activists following complaints from the Muslim community. The charges include hurting religious sentiments, indicating that the government is taking action against all involved parties, regardless of political or religious affiliations.

The Nagpur violence has sparked intense political debate, with leaders across parties blaming each other. As investigations continue, the focus remains on restoring peace and preventing further communal discord.

