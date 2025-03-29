Nagpur Violence: Was a Woman Police Officer Molested or Not? Conflicting Claims Raise Questions

Advertisement



Nagpur: The recent violence in Nagpur has sparked a major controversy, particularly over allegations of molestation of women police officers. The claims were initially made by the police themselves, but Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has since made a statement denying any such incidents. His clarification has led to further disputes and raised several questions about the administration’s stance on the matter.

FIR vs. CM’s Statement: The Conflicting Claims

According to the FIR filed by the police, the incident on March 17 at Bhaldarpura Chowk involved a mob misbehaving with a woman constable, attempting to pull her uniform, and physically assaulting her. The report further stated that 33 police officers were injured in the violence, including three senior DCP-ranked officers.

However, during a press conference on March 22 at the Police Bhavan, CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that while women police personnel were subjected to stone-pelting, there were no incidents of molestation. His remarks have created confusion, as the FIR explicitly mentions cases of misconduct against women officers.

Gold Rate Friday 28 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,400 /- Gold 22 KT 83,100 /- Silver / Kg 101,900 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Was the CM Given Incomplete Information?

The Crime Branch is currently investigating the case. A senior officer, speaking anonymously to Nagpur Today, confirmed that the FIR details instances of molestation and inappropriate behavior toward women officers. This has raised concerns over whether the Chief Minister was provided with incomplete information or if there was a deliberate attempt to suppress the matter.

Legal Implications

Legal experts have pointed out a critical issue: If the CM’s statement is accurate, does that mean the FIR was false? Conversely, if the FIR is factual, then strict action must be taken against those responsible for the violence. There is also the question of whether those who allegedly filed a false FIR will face legal consequences if the CM’s claims hold.

Discontent Among Police Force

The controversy has led to unrest among the police force, particularly among female officers. Many officers now feel unsafe, and the issue has dented public confidence in law enforcement and the government. While police personnel cannot openly protest, there is a growing sense of discontent within the department.

Will Justice Be Served?

The FIR suggests that cases of sexual harassment and misconduct against women officers occurred during the violence. The matter has now taken a political turn, and it remains to be seen whether the administration will take decisive action or if the case will be buried under political influence. The key question remains: Will the woman constable receive justice, or will this case fade into political obscurity?

Advertisement