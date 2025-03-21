Nagpur violence not over Aurangzeb, says Pyare Khan, asks police to dig out truth

Advertisement



Nagpur: The recent unrest in Nagpur is being investigated by the police, with media speculating that the controversy surrounding Aurangzeb could be a potential cause. The police are examining past incidents and local tensions to understand the situation better. Some community leaders have expressed doubts about this theory, urging a deeper investigation.

State Minority Commission has taken note of these incidents, Chairman of the Commission Pyare Khan said after a meeting with the police officials and urged the administration to find the culprits behind these incidents. Pyare Khan claimed that the unrest was not due to the Aurangzeb tomb protest. Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal demanded the removal of the tomb of Aurangzeb at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. After this, some anti-social elements protested by pelting stones, which started the unrest in the city.

Nagpur has been tense for the past three days, many areas are under curfew. But this has made the unrest communal dividing citizens into two groups. Now, why exactly the unrest started is being investigated by the police, he said. He also instructed the Police not to prosecute any innocent person who had no role in riots in the city on March 17, in a meeting with police and district administration held at Police headquarters on Thursday.

Dr Vipin Itankar, District Collector; Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, Commissioner of Police; Chetan Dedhiya, Vice President of State Minority Commission; Wasim Burhan, Gulam Rasul Sheikh and others were present at the meeting. He informed the Commission that a camp will be held at the RTO office to compensate people whose vehicles had been damaged. Dr Singal also assured that the curfew imposed in various areas of the city will be lifted after the situation is brought under control.

Muslim leaders seek impartial probe:

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community in Nagpur have condemned the violence in Vidarbha’s largest city earlier this week and sought an impartial probe into it, claiming that timely action by police could have prevented it.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, they said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should meet representatives of both communities in a bid to establish peace.

Efforts are being made to provoke the Muslim community through various means in the last two to three years. A minister has been continuously raising the topic of Aurangzeb. The Muslim community has no connection to Aurangzeb and has remained calm, Dr Mohammad Awes Hasan said at the press conference.

He alleged that right-wing outfits burnt a chadar’ with Islamic verses on it which prompted members of the Muslim community to approach the police demanding action against them. However, when police did not take any step, some of them became agitated, he said.

A few of those who spoke at the press conference appreciated the efforts made by the police to restore normalcy but alleged that some innocent persons had been arrested as part of the probe into the violence.

