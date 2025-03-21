Futala Lake encroachment: Ex-Corporator, family booked for criminal trespass

Advertisement



Nagpur: Gittikhadan Police in Nagpur have booked former Corporator Kamlesh Chaudhary, his mother Meena, also a former Corporator, and his brother Mukesh for damaging Futala Lake and using part of the water body for a function lawn.

Jwala Jambuvantrao Dhote, President of Anyay Nivaran Manch, has demanded that the police register an offence against Kamlesh under MCOCA. Gittikhadan Police registered an offence on March 19 and 20, under sections 329 (3), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 52 of the MRTP Act. This time, the offence was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Gold Rate Friday 21 March 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,800 /- Gold 22 KT 82,600 /- Silver / Kg 100,700 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On February 10, 2025, PWD lodged a complaint with Gittikhadan Police, alleging that Kamlesh, Meena, and Mukesh had filled part of the lake (Khasra Number 18, Mouza Telangkhedi) and were using it as a function lawn. The complaint was pending until a mojani (land survey) was conducted by the City Survey Office on February 24, 2025. The City Survey Office later issued a K-Prat, confirming that part of the lake had been illegally filled and converted into a functional lawn. PWD then demolished part of the lawn developed on the lake.

Subsequently, PWD submitted all documents to Gittikhadan Police, leading to the registration of offence against Kamlesh, Meena, and Mukesh. This is the third FIR against them. On February 17, 2025, Gittikhadan Police had previously booked them based on a complaint from the Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU). They had constructed a major portion of the function lawn in the lake’s catchment area (Khasra Number 20), which belongs to MAFSU.

Additionally, they built a second building adjacent to the first one on the same khasra land. The first illegal building was constructed in 2022 on Khasra Number 20 of MAFSU. At that time, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) issued a notice under the MRTP Act and directed them to demolish the illegal construction. However, they continued the construction. On January 24, 2023, Gittikhadan Police registered an offence against Meena based on a complaint lodged by NMC. They completed construction of the first building and started to reside without ownership of the land, building plan sanction, completion certificate, occupancy certificate and despite notices issued by the NMC under MRTP Act.

Jwala Jambuvantrao Dhote has been lodging a series of complaints against Chaudhary family’s encroachments in the lake and its catchment area since 2022. West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre also lodged complaints and raised the issue with Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule, who took serious note of the illegal activities and directed action on February 12, 2025.

Dhote stated, “Kamlesh is known for criminal activities and grabbing government and developers’ lands. He has been booked in multiple cases in the past, yet is involved in organised crime. Therefore, he should be booked under MCOCA.”

Advertisement