Nagpur Violence: Court Reviews Bail Plea of Accused Hamid Engineer, Next Hearing on April 7

Nagpur: A hearing was held on Wednesday in the court regarding the bail plea of Hamid Engineer, an accused in the Nagpur Violence case. As per the court’s directions, the Cyber Police submitted the case diary related to the matter. The next hearing on the petition is now scheduled for April 7.

The judicial process has begun on the bail applications of Faheem Khan and Hamid Engineer, the key instigators among the accused arrested by the police in connection with the recent violent incidents in Nagpur. One of the accused, Hamid Engineer, had filed a bail plea, which was heard on Tuesday. Hamid’s lawyers argued that he was falsely implicated and demanded bail, while the Cyber Police objected to the petition and opposed granting bail. Following this, the court had directed the police to appear with the case diary for a detailed investigation.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Cyber Police submitted the case diary in court. After listening to both parties, the court scheduled the next hearing for April 7.

Tension remains in the city due to the Nagpur violence case, and security agencies continue to monitor the situation closely. The police administration has assured that all necessary evidence will be presented in court to ensure that the guilty are punished.

