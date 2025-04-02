Man Consumes Sleeping Pills and Reaches MLA Vikas Thakre’s Office, Falls Sick; Admitted to Hospital

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking incident took place in Nagpur, where a man, allegedly distressed by police and municipal officials, consumed a large number of sleeping pills. After taking the pills, he went to MLA Vikas Thakre’s office to file a complaint, where he started feeling unwell. Seeing his deteriorating condition, the office staff rushed him to a private hospital for treatment.

The man has been identified as Robert Roman Francis (50), a resident of Civil Lines, Nagpur. Before consuming the sleeping pills, he had written a suicide note, in which he made serious allegations against the police and municipal officials.

Gold Rate Monday 31March 2025 Gold 24 KT 90,500 /- Gold 22 KT 84,200 /- Silver / Kg 101,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Background of the Incident

According to sources, Robert Roman Francis owned a café at the corner of Bishop Cotton Ground, which was demolished by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on March 6. Losing his source of livelihood put him under extreme stress. On the day of the incident, he took sleeping pills and wrote a letter before heading to MLA Vikas Thakre’s office to seek help.

While he was sitting at the office, he started vomiting, prompting the staff to rush him to Viveka Hospital nearby. After receiving treatment, he was later discharged.

MLA’s Office Statement

According to MLA Vikas Thakre’s personal assistant, Swapnil Katekar, Robert Francis visited the MLA’s public relations office in Subhash Nagar, Nagpur, on April 2, 2025. The man appeared intoxicated and vomited twice while at the office. Out of humanitarian concern, he was immediately taken to Viveka Hospital for treatment.

Later, Robert Francis’ wife arrived at the MLA’s office and explained the situation. She revealed that he had been under stress for several days due to personal reasons. On the morning of the incident, he wrote a letter, consumed sleeping pills, left his home, and went to the MLA’s office.

In the letter, he stated that he was attempting suicide due to the actions taken against him by Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and that he wanted to hand over the letter to the MLA.

Following the incident, Swapnil Katekar filed a complaint at Pratap Nagar Police Station, and Robert Francis’ letter was also submitted to the police.

This incident sparked discussions throughout the day. However, after MLA Vikas Thakre personally clarified the situation, the speculation subsided.

Advertisement