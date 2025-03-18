Nagpur violence: Bawankule meets injured police officers, personnel in hospital

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, expressed deep concern over the violent incidents in Mahal, Chitnis Park Chowk, Hansapuri, and Bhaldarpura in the city on Monday. He stated that the clashes have left scars on the social fabric of the city, emphasizing that such incidents do not reflect Nagpur’s peace-loving culture.

During the violence, several police officers, personnel, and civilians were injured, and vehicles were vandalized.

Bawankule visited hospitals to meet the injured police officers and personnel, offering them moral support. He assured them that the Maharashtra Government stands firmly with them and their families.

Later, at the Commissioner of Police’s office, he met with local citizens and accepted their representations demanding strict action against troublemakers, enhanced police deployment, and compensation for damages.

Senior officials, including BJP MLA Pravin Datke, Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal, and District Collector Dr. Vipin Itankar, were present at the meeting. The minister instructed the administration to closely monitor the situation and directed the police to take strict action against those responsible for the violence.

