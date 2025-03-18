Nagpur Cricket War: Crazy Boys are champs, beat Shravan Stars by 7 wickets

Advertisement



Nagpur: Crazy Boys thumped Shravan Stars by seven wickets in final of the Season 6 of Nagpur Cricket War (NCW) recently. The box cricket tournament was organised at The Empress Palace, Wardha Road, Nagpur.

After winning the toss, Crazy Boys elected to bowl first. Shravan Stars scored 53 for 8 in 10 overs with Akshay Arsade top-scoring 32 runs from 31 balls. He smashed three sixes. For Crazy Boys, Reyan Qureshi picked three wickets while Amit Samseriya and Parvesh Assudani chipped in with one wicket apiece.



In reply, Crazy Boys cruised to victory recording a convincing 7-wicket win. They scored 59 for 3 in just 7.3 overs. Amit Samseriya was the top-scorer with 28 runs in 20 balls with two sixes and Tushar made 12 runs from 7 balls. For Shravan Stars, Shravan Mohta, Akshay Arsade and Hamza Khan picked one wicket each.

Reyan Qureshi of Crazy Boys was named player of the match. Akshay Arsade was declared best batsman while best bowler award went to Qureshi. Amit Samseriya, Tushar and Rishi Tekriwal were the star performers of the final. In the semi-finals, Crazy Boys defeated Top Guns, while Shravan Stars got the better of MRSD Supremes.

