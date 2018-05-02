Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur Varsity’s final year exams now from Oct 8

    Nagpur: The final year online exams of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University which were postponed on Tuesday due to the strike by non-teaching staff, will now commence from October 8.

    The exams which were supposed to begin on October 1, was deferred following a statewide stir by university employees, will now commence from October 8. Students from Engineering and Commerce stream would appear first and some 78,000 students are scheduled to appear for it.

    The final year online exams of Nagpur University were postponed on Tuesday due to the strike by non-teaching staff in 13 Universities in the state, RTMNU Director of Board of Examination (BoE) Prafulla Sabale said.



