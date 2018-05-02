Nagpur: Uttarakhand man booked for raping, duping woman of Rs 33.25 lakh on pretext of marriage

Nagpur: Sonegoan police have booked a 38-year-old Uttarakhand based man for allegedly raping and duping a woman of Rs 33.25 lakh on the pretext of marriage over the last couple of years. Based on the complaint the cops have booked the accused identified as Pankaj Krupachand Patiyas, a resident of Dhanora Tidoragad, Uttarakhand under Sections 376, 406, 417, 420 of the IPC.

According to police sources, initially Patiyas was working with Taha Pride Hotel, near Nagpur Airport. The victim reportedly met the accused at Dhantoli based Hardeo hotel back in 2018. The duo shared numbers and also started chatting on several online platforms. During the same Patiyas expressed his sexual desires towards the woman. As Patiyas had promised to marry the victim, she gave her consent. Following which Patiyas started sexually exploiting the victim on a regular basis.

The accused later approached the victim with a plan of opening a Service Apartment and sought some financial aid. The victim, who had fallen in love with the trickster reportedly gave him Rs 33,25,000 in installments besides 5.6 gms of gold. Soon after this, the accused had stopped responding to the victim’s calls and texts. Patiyas’s phone has also been switched off from July 27, 2020. Sensing something amiss the victim later approached Sonegaon Police Station with a complaint.