Nagpur University should become centre of excellence: Governor Koshyari

Advertisement

Nagpur: “Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) has produced many great personalities in its long journey. Nagpur is at the centre of our country and we should strive hard so that this university becomes a centre of excellence,” remarked Chancellor of Universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari while speaking during the inauguration of centenary celebrations and foundation day of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat hall on Thursday.

“When any organisation turns 100, it itself becomes an inspiration. We should always live in the present to make our future better while learning lessons from the past. A place earns its fame from institutions and personalities that flourish there. I am happy that in Maharashtra, most universities bear the names of saints,” pointed out Koshyari. Koshyari, in his speech, mentioned names of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Justice Sharad Bobde, former Chief Justice of India, calling them prestigious alumni of the University.

Advertisement

“Universities should endeavour to contribute in making country strong enough to find place among most progressive countries of the world,” said Dr Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor of Homi Bhabha National Institute, while addressing the inaugural programme of the centenary celebrations and foundation day of RTMNU.

The centenary celebrations of RTMNU, which came into existence on August 4, 1923, began from Thursday. Governor and Chancellor of Universities in Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the function. Vice Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Dudhe, Registrar Dr Raju Hiwase were also prominently present.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ Dr Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission of India, stressed on the need to study growth of renowned institutions like MIT, Howard, Stanford. “If we study the growth of Stanford University, we will come to know how such top class institutions have made America, a rich and powerful country. Its alumni formed companies whose combine wealth comes around 2.9 trillion dollars close to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). America has 10 to 12 such universities,” he stressed.

Pointing at things that can pull India down, Dr Kakodkar stated, “We are becoming fastest growing economy, but unfortunately the internal inequality is growing. The ratio of per capita income of rural and urban is 1:2. In today’s era of knowledge, villages present more opportunities than cities so we must make youngsters in rural sector more efficient. Universities should take lead in removing this discrepancy,” he stated.

In his introductory speech, Vice Chancellor Dr Subhash Chaudhary, revealed plans for the centenary celebrations. “It has been planned to construct a multi-sports complex and an archaeology museum of the department of Ancient History, Culture and Archaeology. University has also decided to createTribal Skill Development Centre and set up Technology and Energy Park.”

A video clip of the speech, delivered by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, was also shown on the occasion. Another clip presented the journey of the university. A souvenir was also released to mark the centenary celebrations. Dr Amruta Indurkar and Dr Varsha Deshpande conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Sanjay Dudhe proposed a vote of thanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement