Nagpur turns fortress as 7,000 cops to be deployed for Winter Session bandobast

Nagpur: With the Winter Session of State Legislature starting from Monday in Nagpur, a posse of around 7,000 police personnel will be deployed for security in the city. The security arrangements are being monitored by Commissioner of Police (CP) Amitesh Kumar and Joint CP Aswati Dorje. Director General of Police (DGP) Rajnish Seth would review the bandobast plan on Sunday.

The police are geared-up to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the Session. The top brass conducted a meeting of officials and issued necessary instructions. The security cover for Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also has been strengthened. Security at the Vidhan Bhavan, where the two houses of the Legislature meet; ‘Ramgiri’, the official residence of the Chief Minister; and ‘Devgiri’, the official residence of the Deputy Chief Minister has been beefed up. No person without valid photo identification would be allowed entry to these three places.

Security has also been tightened at MLA Hostel and Nag Bhavan. These places would be guarded by the posse of armed policemen round the clock. Commandos of ‘Force One,’ and Quick Response Team (QRT) and armed policemen have been deployed in the ‘three-tier’ security at Vidhan Bhavan. Staff at CCTV control room also has been increased for effective round the clock monitoring. A total of 600 vehicles have been allotted for police duties.

Apart from this, seven companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 1,000 Home Guards will also be supporting police in the bandobast. Six teams of Riot Control Police (RCP), seven teams of QRTs, Riot Control Vehicle, Vehicle Mounted Water Cannon, Dog squads and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads will remain on toes for quick response to emmrgency situation. Weekly leave of police personnel has been cancelled till January 3.

Temporary residential arrangements for women police personnel have been made at Lakadganj Police Quarters while men police personnel will rest at New Sarai in Motha Taj Bagh, Police Colony in New Kamptee, Police Training Centre, Tirpude College and other places.

The Winter Session in Nagpur is likely to witness 63 morchas, 20 dharnas and other agitations for which permission has been sought from the concerned authorities.

