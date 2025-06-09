Nagpur traffic signals now speak Marathi: A cultural shift on the streets!

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a symbolic yet significant move to promote the use of Marathi in everyday life, the Nagpur Traffic Police have reprogrammed traffic signals at major intersections across the city to display instructions in Marathi.

Motorists waiting at signals will now be greeted with the words ‘थांबा’ (Stop) and ‘जा’ (Go), replacing the usual English cues. The countdown timers, too, display Marathi numerals, marking a cultural shift on the city’s roads.

The move comes in the wake of Marathi being granted classical language status by the Centre in October 2024—a long-standing demand by language activists. Since then, the Maharashtra Government has stepped up efforts to assert Marathi’s presence in official and public domains. From mandating its use in CBSE-affiliated schools and Central Government offices, to encouraging Marathi signage and communication across departments, the campaign has been steadily gaining ground.

The Traffic Police’s initiative may seem minor at first glance, but it represents a deeper effort to embed the language in the daily lives of citizens. Officials say the transition to Marathi signals is aimed at reinforcing linguistic pride and making the language more visible in urban public spaces.

“This is not just about traffic signs. It’s about giving Marathi the prominence it deserves,” said a senior traffic official involved in the project.

As the initiative rolls out more widely across Nagpur, language lovers and cultural advocates are hailing it as a small but meaningful step toward preserving and celebrating Maharashtra’s rich linguistic heritage—one signal at a time.

