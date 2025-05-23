Nagpur Traffic Police seize 448 autos, e-rickshaws, collect Rs 2.83 lakh fine

Nagpur: In a major enforcement effort to improve road safety and compliance, the Nagpur City Police’s Traffic Department launched a special drive targeting auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws flouting traffic norms. The drive, conducted under Section 2A of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 (specific to e-carts and e-rickshaws), resulted in action against 493 vehicles, including seizure of 448 autos and e-rickshaws.
A total of Rs 2,83,300 in fines was collected during the crackdown, which spanned all major traffic divisions of the city. As part of the corrective initiative, detained drivers were brought to the Children’s Traffic Park in Dharampeth for a counselling session on road safety and traffic regulations held on Wednesday.
The Traffic Department has clarified that this drive will continue, with stricter measures to follow for repeat or serious violations. Authorities also appealed to rickshaw drivers to adhere to traffic norms not only for their own safety but also for that of fellow commuters.
Division-wise breakdown of traffic action
Traffic Division
Vehicles Booked
Vehicles Seized
Fine Collected (Rs)
Sitabuldi
40
40
33,400
Sadar
46
41
25,700
Sonegaon
61
44
42,800
MIDC
42
42
17,600
Cotton Market
63
58
38,700
Lakadganj
56
56
37,700
Sakkardara
41
35
16,400
Ajni
52
50
32,600
Indora
44
34
19,100
Kamptee
48
48
19,300
Total
493
448
2,83,300
Traffic officials reiterated the importance of following traffic laws, especially for commercial and public transport vehicles, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and reduce the risk of accidents in the city.