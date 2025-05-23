Nagpur Traffic Police seize 448 autos, e-rickshaws, collect Rs 2.83 lakh fine

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a major enforcement effort to improve road safety and compliance, the Nagpur City Police’s Traffic Department launched a special drive targeting auto-rickshaws and e-rickshaws flouting traffic norms. The drive, conducted under Section 2A of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 (specific to e-carts and e-rickshaws), resulted in action against 493 vehicles, including seizure of 448 autos and e-rickshaws.

A total of Rs 2,83,300 in fines was collected during the crackdown, which spanned all major traffic divisions of the city. As part of the corrective initiative, detained drivers were brought to the Children’s Traffic Park in Dharampeth for a counselling session on road safety and traffic regulations held on Wednesday.

The Traffic Department has clarified that this drive will continue, with stricter measures to follow for repeat or serious violations. Authorities also appealed to rickshaw drivers to adhere to traffic norms not only for their own safety but also for that of fellow commuters.

Division-wise breakdown of traffic action

Traffic Division

Vehicles Booked

Vehicles Seized

Fine Collected (Rs)

Sitabuldi

40

40

33,400

Sadar

46

41

25,700

Sonegaon

61

44

42,800

MIDC

42

42

17,600

Cotton Market

63

58

38,700

Lakadganj

56

56

37,700

Sakkardara

41

35

16,400

Ajni

52

50

32,600

Indora

44

34

19,100

Kamptee

48

48

19,300

Total

493

448

2,83,300

Traffic officials reiterated the importance of following traffic laws, especially for commercial and public transport vehicles, to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and reduce the risk of accidents in the city.

